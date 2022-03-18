SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Devin Rashaud Black, 21, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated robbery. Black remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Steven Alexander Smith, 40, of Tyler, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and capital murder of multiple persons. Smith remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $3 million.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Amy Jolynn Teutsch, 22, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Teutsch remained Friday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Christian Ylyses Serna, 28, of Tyler, on a charge of theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. Serna remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Thursday arrested Antwonn James Atkins, 27, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Atkins remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Christian Cody Infante, 17, on a charge of harassment of a public servant. Infante remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Patricia Ann Tompkins, 67, on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest or detention with vehicle. Tompkins remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.