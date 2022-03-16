SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Sunday arrested Lorene Young Henderson, 66, of Tyler, on two counts of criminal trespass and a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. Henderson remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $302,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Tyler Lane Kirleis, 27, of Whitehouse, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle. Kirleis remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez, 65, of Lindale, on two counts of theft cattle/horse/exotic livestock less than $150,000. Perez-Sanchez remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Shelton Tolliver, 27, of Kilgore, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. Tolliver was released Saturday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $13,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Justin Mitchell Bennett, 20, of Tyler, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14. Bennett remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Russell Gerald Hanks, 25, of Flint, on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Hanks remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Cedric Demond Thompson, 38, of Tyler, on charges of assault of a public servant, criminal trespass, public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport. Thompson remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $12,000.
Officers on Sunday arrested Daniel Devonte Williams, 28, of Tyler, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Williams was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Tony Elmer Lee Boswell, 37, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive give false information, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a warrant out of Henderson County for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Boswell remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $254,000.
Officers on Monday arrested Quincy Bryan Hawkins, III, 42, of Houston, on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 grams of marijuana, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Hawkins remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $14,000.
Officers on Monday arrested Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, 17, of Tyler, on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Humphrey remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $900,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Monday arrested Timothy Lloyd Holt, 61, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance penalty. Holt remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals on Friday arrested Arquimides Rosal Arellano, 57, of Tyler, on a charge of sex abuse of child continuous victim under 14. Arellano remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.