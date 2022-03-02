SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Kayleigh Rene Mauk, 19, of Cypress, on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. Mauk remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $12,500.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Jeremy Tremayne Shelton, 30, of Lindale, on two charges of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Shelton remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $125,000.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Angelica Celest Cordova, 22, of Tyler, on a charge of abandon or endanger child criminal negligence. Cordova remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $30,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Donaven Shamar Townsend, 20, on two charges of evading arrest or detention along with charges of criminal trespass and parole violation. Townsend was in Smith County Jail Wednesday on bonds totaling $32,500.
Offices on Tuesday arrested Lawrence Raymond White, 43, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated robbery. White on Wednesday remained in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Stephan Jamar Maxey, 26, of Longview, on a charge of prohibited weapon. Maxey was released Wednesday from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Tuesday arrested Samuel Conner Blanchard, 62, of Tyler, on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Blanchard was released Wednesday from the Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.