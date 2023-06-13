SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Daleion Jamar Currington, 24,of Tyler, with fleeing police officer, unlawful possession firearm by felon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 ounces, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Currington was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $14,500.
Deputies charged Dalton Ryan Runnels, 29, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Runnels was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Thomas Kyle Wagoner, 33, of Rockwall, with fraud possession/use credit or debit card less than five. Wagoner was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released on Sunday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jenny Hernandez-Tinoco, 44, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and illegal dumping less than 1,000 pounds. Hernandez-Tinoco was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $55,000.
TYLER POLICE DPEARTMENT
Officers charged Dennis Ray Bendy, 64, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bendy was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Donavan Letrez Eurine, 23, of Tyler, with violate bond/protective order. Eurine was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Paul James Hanchett, 64, of Tyler, with theft of material aluminum/bonze/copper/brass less than $20,000. Hanchett was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $125,000 bond.
Troopers charged Bryan Earl McNown, 25, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams. McNown was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $10,500.
SMITH COUNTY CONSTABLE 5
Constables charged Drew Michael Capps, 48, of Lindale, with continuous violence against the family, assault causes bodily injury family member, evading arrest detention, and theft property between $100 and $500. Capps was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $132,500.