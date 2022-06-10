SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged D’Shawn Marcelle Brown, 19, of Tyler, with assault of pregnant person, domestic abuse battery strangulation, attempt second-degree murder aggravated criminal damage property, and domestic abuse with child endanger. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies charged Joseph Gregory Gilliam, 32, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction, credit card or debit card abuse, and credit card or debit card abuse elderly. The elderly charges were dismissed, according to online jail records on Friday afternoon. Gilliam was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Kameron Kajneik Jordan, 26, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than one gram. Jordan was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher Jerome Lynch, 53, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Lynch was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Edward Xavier Smith, 23, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information, and evading arrest detention. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $15,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Brent Polk Kay, 77, of Winona, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Kay was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $1,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Jennifer Lynn Stegall, 38, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than one gram. Stegall was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $35,000.
Officers charged Triston Cy Whitaker, 24, of Tyler, with delivery marijuana between 1/4ounce and 5 pounds. Whitaker was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $25,000 bond.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Dustin Alan Folsom, 29, of Troup, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Folsom was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $35,000 bond.