SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Sotero Arcos, 46, of San Antonio, with driving while intoxicated second. Arcos was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Vangie Marie Weaver, 23, of Kilgore, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Weaver was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Sharlanda Renaie McCoy, 53, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between 4 grams and 200 grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than 1 gram. McCoy was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $190,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Antwain Lydia, 34, of Troup, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and driving while intoxicated. Lydia was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
Officers charged Beverly Hillensbeck, 58, of Flint, with cruelty to non-livestock animals. Hillensbeck was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Shelbi Lynn West, 31, of Lindale, with prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. West was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Alanna Ramsey, 27, of Arp, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and theft property between $30,000 and $150,000. Ramsey was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,500.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Clayburn James Grady, 20, of Tyler, with sexual assault. Grady was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the following day on a $100,000 bond.