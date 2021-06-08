SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Carlos Alfredo Prieto, 25, of Tyler, with criminal trespass, resist arrest search or transport, and two counts of assault peace officer/judge. Prieto was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $56,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Steven Anthony Spry, 30, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member and possession controlled substance penalty grade less than one gram. Spry was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $7,500.
Deputies charged Joshua Austin-Lynn Swan, 35, of Flint, with assault intentional/reckless impeding breath/circulation family member prior conviction. Swan was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond.