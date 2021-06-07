TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Carey Wayne Clifton, 52, of Sumner, with possession controlled substance penalty grade two between four grams and 400 grams, unlawful carrying weapon and driving while intoxicated third or more. Clifton was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $17,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Derrick Russell Alford, 32, of Mineola, with theft property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and possession controlled substance penalty group one between one gram and four grams. Alford was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $175,000.
Deputies charged Elizabeth K Denton, 36, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child with intent to return. Denton was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jacob Michael Henderson, 27, of Longview, with burglary of habitation. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $75,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ronald Lewis Williams, 19, of Troup, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.