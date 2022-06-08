SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Holly Williams, 36, of Tyler, with fraudulent use/possessing identifying information against elderly, evading arrest detention, abandon endanger child criminal neglect, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, and possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than 1 gram. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $172,500.
Deputies charged James Christopher Alderman, 28, of Tyler, with theft of firearm. Alderman was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Michael Eugene Bruney, 56, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Bruney was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $7,500 bond.
Deputies charged Drew Danielson, 61, of Texarkana, Arkansas, with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Danielson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, with murder. Henry was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $1 million bond.
Deputies charged James Matthew Herron, 39, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Herron was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Wednesday for time served.
Deputies charged Leroy Donald Jackson II, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $40,000 bond.
Deputies charged Carlos Lara, 43, of Dallas, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one greater than or equal to 400 grams, unlawful possession firearm by felon, and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Lara was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $400,000.
Deputies charged Keith Kennard London, Jr., 47, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. London was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Bryan Scott Mayfield Jr., 32, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 ounces, two counts evading arrest detention, possession controlled substance penalty grade three less than 28 grams, evading arrest detention with vehicle, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and assault causes bodily injury. Mayfield was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $490,000.
Deputies charged Tillman Roy Morgan, Jr., 26, of Tyler, with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Morgan was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on bonds totaling $35,000.
Deputies charged David Roland Schnittker, 30, of Lindale, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade ¾ between 28 grams and 200 grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade two or 2-A between 1 gram and 4 grams, and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Schnittker was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $400,000.
Deputies charged Justin Ray Tillman, 37, of Ben Wheeler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Tillman was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $150,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Bobbie Jo Dyer, 41, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than 1 gram, and burglary of habitation. Dyer was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $36,000.
Officers charged Harnage Goodwyn, III, 45, of Tyler, with unlawful possession firearm by felon and theft of firearm. Goodwyn was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $150,000.
Officers charged Scott Allen Lowe, 44, of Tyler, with assault intent/reckless breath/circulation family member previous. Lowe was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Elvin Nahun Murillo Murillo, 38, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Murillo Murillo was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $75,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Leala Desiree Aycock, 35, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Aycock was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released to another agency on Wednesday.
Officers charged Richard Eugene Hamelinck, 38, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than 1 gram. Hamelinck was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Trooper charged Axel Jaheim Hernandez, 17, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest detention with vehicle, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2 for 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2 for 2-A between 4 grams and 400 grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one less than 1 gram, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade ¾ between 28 grams and 200 grams, and unlawful carrying weapon. Hernandez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $214,255.