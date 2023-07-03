SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Reginald Gerod Braxton, 35, of Jacksonville, with possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. Braxton was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Cyann Espanola Cannon, 23, of Cedar Hill, with harassment of public servant. Cannon was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Trever Christensen, 23, of Dallas, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Christensen was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher Clayton Green, 27, of Tyler, with violate bond/protective order. Green was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Robert Maynard Hodgson, III, 46, of Mineola, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Hodgson was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Demarcus Lanard Johnson, 42, of Dallas, with aggravated sexual assault child. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $750,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DPEARTMENT
Officers charged Clayton Lyle Monroe, 47, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Monroe was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $90,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officer charged La’Tron Drumon Green, 33, of McKinney, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Green was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Johny Wane Hines, Jr., 48, of Tyler, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Hines was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $250,000.
UT HEALTH NORTHEAST POLICE
Officers charged Joseph Potts, 25, of Quitman, with assault public servant, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, and resist arrest search or transport. Potts was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $30,000.