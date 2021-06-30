SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Christina Marie Catoe, 42, of Tyler, with possession of a controlled substance penalty group one between four and two hundred grams Catoe was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Daniel Chad Crawford, 46, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram in a drug free zone. Crawford was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $1,500 bond.
Deputies charged Taylor Lee Garrett, 31, of River Oaks, with theft property between $750 and $2500. Garrett was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $6,000 bond.
Deputies charged Woodrow Fontaine High, 55, of Tyler, with two counts of manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four grams and two hundred grams. High was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bond totaling $20,000.
Deputies charged Jourdan King, 18, of Tyler, with three counts of burglary of vehicle, two counts failure to identify fugitive intent give false information and evading arrest detention. King was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $15,100.
Deputies charged Shani Elizabeth McKinney, 26, of Tyler, with terroristic threat of a family/household member, violation bond/protective order, and resist arrest search or transport. McKinney was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies charged Albert Lee Pittman II, 40, of Marshall, with assault of a family/household member with previous conviction. Pittman was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rachael Ann Wintters, 47, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty group one between four grams and 200 grams. Wintters was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Clarence James Blocker, 23, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than two ounces and assault of a family/house member by impeding breath or circulation. Blocker was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on bonds totaling $10,500.
Officers charged Paul Matthew Gilliam, 41, of Tyler, with burglary of a building. Gilliam was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged April Gross, 36, of Ingleside, with assault causing bodily injury Gross was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Justin Matthew Hessel, 39, of Tyler, with an accident involving injury. Hessel was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Andrew Martinez, 19, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty group two between four grams and 400 grams. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Bahati Nails, 44, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Nails was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $200,000 bond.
Officers charged Chansey Marquayus Warren, 27, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Warren was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Jakaydin Keshun Williams, 17, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the following day on a $2,500 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Anthony Wayne Holder, 40, of Woodville, with burglary of building. Holder was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $25,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Julio Cesar Segura, 38, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Segura was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Virginia Michelle Jiminez, 37, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Jiminez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released Sunday on a $75,000 bond.
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Misty Jean Moore, 42, of Hawkins, with forgery, possession controlled substance penalty group less than one gram, possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts of possession dangerous drug, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and sex offenders failure to comply. Moore was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $68,755.
Troopers charged Dalton Dale Banks, Jr., 19, of Hawkins, with terroristic threat. Banks was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $3,500 bond.