SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Deputies on Friday arrested Russell Allen Armstrong, 45, of Grapeland, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Armstrong remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Deputies on Saturday arrested Johnathan Keith Glenn, 39, of Tyler, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Glenn remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Deputies on Friday arrested Kerry Buck Hammer, 66, of Gladewater, on a warrant of intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Hammer remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.

Deputies on Friday arrested Shronda Edmonds Jones, 47, of Dallas, on a warrant of driving while intoxicated third or more. Jones remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Deputies on Saturday arrested Billy Lamar McCuin, 26, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. McCuin remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Deputies on Friday arrested Ford Rainey Merritt, 22, of Arp, on warrants of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Merritt remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling at least $100,000.

Deputies on Friday arrested Marquan Deishawn Smalls, 25, of Mesquite, on warrants of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent bodily injury. Smalls remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $65,000.

Deputies on Friday arrested Traven Montrell White, 29, of Lindale, on a warrant of assault with intent/reckless breath/circulation family member previous conviction. White remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officers on Monday arrested Ricardo Alexs Corpus, 24, of Tyler, on warrants of aggravated burglary and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Corpus remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION

Officers on Friday arrested Angela Marie Carter, 37, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Carter remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Officers on Friday arrested Castulo Fernandez Sanchez, 36, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Sanchez was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officers on Monday arrested Jared Thomas Wayne Lockwood, 24, of Bullard, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Lockwood was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

 
 

