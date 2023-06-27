SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jake Earnest Bryant, 23, of Alba, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Bryant was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Wilson Javier Chicas-Bonilla, 29, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated. Chicas-Bonilla was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shane Eugene Fleming, 46, of Lindale, with indecency with child sexual contact. Fleming was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Michael David Hollar, 43, of Tyler, with aggravated sexual assault child. Hollar was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released to another agency on Monday.
Deputies charged Jacob McDougal, 31, of Troup, with continuous violence against the family. McDougal was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Michael Crossley Sims, Jr., 24, of Jackson, Mississippi, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Sims was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $200,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DPEARTMENT
Officers charged Cecilia Camacho, 23, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Camacho was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $240,000.
Officers charged Jaitrion Jelun Crowder, 26, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful possession firearm by felon, and evading arrest detention. Crowder was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $162,500.
Officers charged Sherah Jeanette Donaldson, 36, of Tyler, with burglary habitation intend other felony. Donaldson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officer charged Shakaria Lanae Burt, 35, of Gladewater, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Burt was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Scott McDonald Redding, 46, of Tyler, with two counts injury child/elderly/disable reckless serious bodily injury. Redding was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released Monday on bonds totaling $100,000.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jacob Thomas Vandecarr, 29, of Whitehouse, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Vandecarr was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Monday on a $45,000 bond.