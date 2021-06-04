SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged David Lee Bieri, 53, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Bieri was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $150,000 bond.
Officers charged Kevin Darnell Cornist, 25, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between four ounces and five pounds. Cornist was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Amber Trechelle Denton, 30, of Lindale, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Denton was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Lee Bell, 26, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty group three less than twenty-eight grams, evading arrest detention, and resist arrest search or transport. Bell was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $5,000.
Officers charged Justin Baily Smith, 29, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery, possession marijuana less than two ounces, evading arrest detention, and possession controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $12,500.
Officers charged Miles Justin Ward, 28, of Tyler, with fail two counts of fail to indentify fugitive intent give false information, and possession controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram. Ward was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $60,000.
Ladaisha Chardie Wesley, 23, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Wesley was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the following day on a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Ginger Leann Brown, 45, of Whitehouse, with possession controlled substance penalty group one between four grams and two hundred grams. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rakede Davis, 48, of Hawkins, with possession of controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jessica Lynn Morgan, 37, of Longview, with forgery government/national instrument/money/security. Morgan was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday with no bond.
Deputies charged Jace Tanner Peel, 17, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Peel was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the following day on a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Kaicee Deon Williams, 22, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Roderick White, 37, of San Leandro, California, with fail to identify giving false/fictitious information. White was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Morgon Brittney McGuire, 30, of Cedar Hill, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty group one between four grams and 200 grams. McGuire was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $30,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ronald Lewis Williams, 19, of Troup, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $1,000 bond.