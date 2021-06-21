SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Johnathon Wayne Allen, 40, of Big Sandy, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and prohibited substance item in correctional facility. Allen was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $35,000.
Deputies charged Carmel Ann Cooper, 49, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Cooper was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $400,000.
Deputies charged Zachary Ronald Drake, 28, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Drake was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kendrick Raymond Fears, 45, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Fears was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Juan Manuel Gonzalez, 34, of Tyler, with assault of pregnant person. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Aaron Michael Laningham, 27, of Tyler, with make firearm accessible to child death/SBI. Laningham was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $100 bond.
Deputies charged Kristen Michelle Laningham, 27, of Tyler, with make firearm accessible to child death/SBI. Laningham was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $100 bond.
Deputies charged Euclides Misael Lopez, 38, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Lopez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged James Westley Monroe, 54, of Tyler, with two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and tamper with identification numbers. Monroe was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $1,005,000.
Deputies charged Linda Odom, 71, of Lindale, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Odom was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Justin Lee Smith, 32, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon and assault causes bodily injury family member. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $505,000.
Deputies charged Andrew David Moore, 38, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Moore was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Patty Dowden, 51, of Humble, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, fraud use/possession indentifying information number items less than five, two counts of possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram, burglary of vehicles, and unauthorized use of vehicle. Dowden was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $32,500.
Officers charged Juventino Rangel, 19, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle SBI. Rangel was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on $50,000 bond.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Benjamin Chester Tseng, 44, of Dallas, with theft property between $150,000 and $300,000 enhanced and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Tseng was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $400,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Clinton Okeethe Morrow, 33, of Lindale, with assault peace officer/judge. Morrow was in the Smith County Jail on Monday a $75,000 bond.