SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Johnathon Wayne Allen, 40, of Big Sandy, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and prohibited substance item in correctional facility. Allen was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $35,000.
Deputies charged Carmel Ann Cooper, 49, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Cooper was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $400,000.
Deputies charged Zachary Ronald Drake, 28, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Drake was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kendrick Raymond Fears, 45, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Fears was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Juan Manuel Gonzalez, 34, of Tyler, with assault of a pregnant person. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Aaron Michael Laningham, 27, of Tyler, with making a firearm accessible to child death/serious bodily injuryI. Laningham was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $100 bond.
Deputies charged Kristen Michelle Laningham, 27, of Tyler, with making a firearm accessible to child death/serious bodily injury. Laningham was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $100 bond.
Deputies charged Euclides Misael Lopez, 38, of Tyler, with assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Lopez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged James Westley Monroe, 54, of Tyler, with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with identification numbers. Monroe was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $1,005,000.
Deputies charged Linda Odom, 71, of Lindale, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Odom was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Justin Lee Smith, 32, of Tyler, with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with weapon and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $505,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Patty Dowden, 51, of Humble, with failure to identify fugitive intent giving false information, fraud use/possession identifying information number items less than five, two counts of possession of a penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram, burglary of vehicles and unauthorized use of vehicle. Dowden was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $32,500.
Officers charged Juventino Rangel, 19, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Rangel was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on $50,000 bond.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Benjamin Chester Tseng, 44, of Dallas, with theft of property between $150,000 and $300,000 enhanced and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Tseng was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $400,000.