SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Lloyd Wayne Dupont, III, 39, of Tyler, with violate protective order bias/prejudice. Dupont was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jason Fears, 35, of Bullard, with impersonate public servant. Fears was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Destini Mariah Frater, 24, of Dallas, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, abandon/endanger child imminent danger, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, and driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Frater was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Monday on bonds totaling $30,500.
Deputies charged John L. Ingram, 38, of Tyler, with unlawful possession firearm by felon and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Ingram was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $35,000.
Deputies charged Daniel Lopez-Torres, 40, of Tyler, with two counts driving while intoxicated second and assault causes bodily injury. Lopez-Torres was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $101,000.
Deputies charged Tommy Lee Milner, 40, of Forest Hill, with fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than five. Milner was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Pablo Perez-Aparicio, 43, of Tyler, with bail jumping and fail to appear felony and aggravated sexual assault child. Perez-Aparicio was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bond totaling $300,000.
Deputies charged Antonio Sandoval, Jr., 22, of Tyler, with assault of a pregnant person. Sandoval was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday without bond.
Deputies charged Graylin Scott Slocum, 31, of Amarillo, with aggravated robbery. Slocum was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DPEARTMENT
Officers charged Tony Lemark Battles, III, 31, of Tyler, with two counts possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than one gram. Battles was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $50,000.
Officers charged Lester Lee Owens, 54, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Owens was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $20,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Amanda Ann Waide, 36, of Harleton, with abandon endanger child with intent to return. Waide was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Noah Dan Joy, 21, of North Zulch, with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft property between $100 and $750, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, and possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. Joy was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $30,000.