SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jones Edward Wright, 41, of Dallas, with driving while intoxicated. Wright was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DPEARTMENT
Officers charged Xavier Taesean Williams, 23, of Tyler, with two counts of possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $25,500.
Officers charged Aaron Guadalupe Cuevas, 24, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery and theft of firearm. Cuevas was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $260,000.
Officers charged Gage Alan Doughty, 21, of Oak Cliff, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Doughty was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Jeremiah Kellar, 45, of Tyler, with obstruction or retaliation and driving while intoxicated third or more. Kellar was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on bonds totaling $35,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Stephen Lee Ward, 73, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Ward was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Elizabeth Ann Wilhite, 28, of Irving, with continuous violence against the family. Wilhite was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
OUT OF COUNTY AGENGY
Law enforcement charged Amber Dawn Brooks-Roosa, 35, of Eureka, California, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Brooks-Roosa was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond.