SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Trykeistian Derion Green, 17, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying weapon. Green was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $210 bond.
Deputies charged Maichael Dan Harrell, 51, of Flint, with criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. Harrell was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Natasha Anne Shiflett, 26, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Shiflett was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Offices charged Yajayra Alicia Torres, 32, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse. Torres was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL
Marshals charged Dakota Jamaal Williams, 21, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $150,000 bond.