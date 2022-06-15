SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Jacob Dell Tadlock, 27, of Tyler, on a charge of theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000. Tadlock remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Brandon Rashad Harbor, 20, of Fort Worth, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. Harbor remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Julio Cesar Navarro, 34, on warrants of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation and injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Navarro remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Warren Williams, 17, on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest or detention with vehicle, unlawful carrying weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity. Williams remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $95,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Stephen Hulsey, 21, of Tyler, on a warrant of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance out of Somervell County. Hulsey remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Joshua David McAdams, 34, of Chandler, on a warrant of assault causes bodily injury family member out of Henderson County. McAdams remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Monday arrested Angel Mechelle Hudson, 28, of Tyler, on a warrant of credit card or debit card abuse elderly. Hudson remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Mychal Kathleen Owens, 31, of Lindale, on a warrant of terroristic threat cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Owens remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested David Walle Cruz, 39, of Henderson, on a Rusk County warrant of indecency with a child. Cruz remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Emilio Morales Hinojosa, 45, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Hinojosa remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday arrested Kamarion Barnes, 17, Tyler, on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Barnes remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals on Tuesday arrested Dillan Chase Clark, 28, of Whitehouse, on a warrant of sexual assault of a child. Clark was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $450,000 bond.