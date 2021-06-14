SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Ricky Allen Albright, 35, of Flint, with public intoxication and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Albright was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bond totaling $2,760.
Deputies charged Johnnie Authur King, Jr., 24, of Brownsboro, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000 and obstruction or retaliation. King was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $200,000.
Deputies charged Carrie Lynn Murphy, 42, of Tyler, with harassment of public servant, driving while intoxicated second time and resist arrest search or transport. Murphy was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Deputies charged Karena Sanchez, 26, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Sanchez was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Anaya Marionana Cameron, 18, of Tyler, with two counts of assault peace officer/judge, public intoxication and resist arrest search transport. Cameron was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $6,000.
Officers charged Christopher Lee Davis, 34, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles, parole violation, and possession controlled substance penalty group one between one gram and four grams. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Marcus Latravion Gray, 19, of Tyler, with two counts of burglary of vehicles. Gray was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $20,000.
Officers charged Lacourtney Leon Johnson, 21, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on $150,000 bond.
Officers charged Jonathan Calvin Mitchell, 46, of Tyler, with public intoxication, evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport, and three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Mitchell was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $1,505,500.
Officers charged Cardeese Omart Taylor, 25, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Officers charged James Robert Hickman, Jr., 19, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Hickman was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $1,500 bond.