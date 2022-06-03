SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Tre Dejuan Bendy, 25, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Bendy remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Matthew Knight Lindsey, 30, of Raymondville, on warrants of burglary of a habitation and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Lindsey remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $125,000.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Brandon Keith Anderson, 38, of Lavon, on a warrant of sex abuse of child continuous, victim under 14. Anderson was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Michael Barr, 17, of Tyler, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation. Barr remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Edward Dewayne Brager, Jr., 22, of Troup, with capital murder of multiple persons. Brager was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the following day on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Kelvin Wendell Davis, 47, of Memphis, Tennessee, on a warrant of credit card or debit card abuse. Davis remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Chase Pritchard Jenkins, 25, of Tyler, on a harge of aggravated assault date/family/house with a deadly weapon. Jenkins remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Lisa Vrzalik, 60, of Bullard, on a charge of continuous violence against the family. Vrzalik was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Thursday arrested John Jefferson Wood, 27, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wood remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Thursday arrested Gary Don Dews, 55, of Tyler, on a charge of stalking. Dews remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $400,000 bond.
Officers on Thursday arrested Joe Louis Salgado, 45, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Salgado remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Thursday arrested Isac Salas, 19, of Missouri City, on a warrant of aggravated assault date/family/household member with weapon. Salas remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals on Thursday arrested Rainer Bernard Wiseman, 56, of Tyler, on a warrant of sex abuse child continuous, victim under 14. Wiseman remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.