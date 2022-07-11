SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Saturday arrested Ruben Tolentino Aguirre, 32, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Aguirre was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Christopher Brown, 46, of Lindale, on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Brown remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Kevin Ray Eddins, 47, of Tyler, on a parole violation and charges of evading arrest or detention and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Eddins remained Monday in Smith on bonds totaling at least $12,500.
Deputies on Friday arrested Christopher Allen Eggert, 24, of Mineola, on a charge of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Eggert remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $4,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Bailey Dawn Peebles, 25, of Durant, Oklahoma, on warrants of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Peebles remained Monday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Jeremy Lee Shaw, Sr., 35, of Flint, on a warrant of theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000. Shaw remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Mark A. Spencer, 61, of Tyler, on a warrant of driving while intoxicated third or more. Spencer remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Jared Tyrell Stinecipher, 35, of Tyler, on a parole violation and warrants of burglary of a building and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Stinecipher remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling at least $28,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Lonell Vonn Mosley, 58, of Tyler, on charges of theft of property between $100 and $750, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape less than $200, burglary of vehicles and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Mosley remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $49,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Friday arrested Joseph Howard, 22, of Quitman, Louisiana, on a warrant of sexual assault. Howard remained Monday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Troopers on Saturday arrested Deandre Jamal Basher, 29, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Basher was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $10,755.