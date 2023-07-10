SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Christopher Benjamin Coleman, 29, of Chandler, with theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous conviction. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Correa was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Deanna Michelle Greer, 30, of Mineola, with unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Greer was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $200,000.
Deputies charged Blake Elias Ledesma, 30, of Houston, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Ledesma was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Lee Michael Rhea, 44, of Whitehouse, with driving while intoxicated third or more and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Rhea was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,000.
Stacie Lynn Socia, 44, of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released later that day on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more for a 2019 offense.
Deputies charged Aubrey O’Neil Walker, 36, of Tyler, with contempt of court disobedience of court and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Walker was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $78,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Obed Angon, 27, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Angon was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Cindy Lynn Dunn, 63, of Big Sandy, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Dunn was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.
Officers charged Jaime Vallejo Perez, 45, of Tyler, with two counts driving with license revoked with previous conviction, fraud, two counts possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams, and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Perez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $73,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Christian Tremayne Porter Choice, 36, of Winona, with two counts contempt of court disobedience of court and fraud possession/use credit or debit card less than five. Porter Choice was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $31,000.