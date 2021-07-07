SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jazmyn Mica Hall, 18, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation. Hall was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $100,000.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Gregory Alan Whitehurst, 39, of Tyler, with assault class C/family violence. Whitehurst was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $377 bond.
OVERTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Anthony Eastwood, 33, of New London, with burglary of habitation. Eastwood was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Zachary Ryan Ray Johnson, 32, of Longview, with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $750,000 bond.
Officers charged Rodarius Smith, 21, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $150,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Kelton Davon Sanders, 26, of Dallas, with aggravated promotion of prostitution. Sanders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $300,000 bond.
UT HEALTH NORTHEST POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Maritza Medina, 36, of Tyler, with theft property between $1,500 and $20,000. Medina was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.