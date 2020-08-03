TYLER PARKS AND WILDLIFE
Officers charged Deteidria Lajai Adger, 22, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with aggravated assault on date/family/household member with weapon. Adger was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $20,005 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Tommy Joe Allen, 62, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Allen was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Matthew Tyler Clearman, 43, of Smith County, with possession with intent to promote child pornography. Clearman was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Daniel Cruz, 29, of Dallas, with assault on family/household member by impeding breath circulation. Cruz was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Karen Denise Dean, 39, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Dean was in the Smith County Jail Friday and was released Saturday. She had a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Alian C. Geathers, 45, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 400 grams. Geathers was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Lawrence Glenn, 59, of Lindale, with assault by threat. Glenn was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $393 bond.
Deputies charged Robert Ethan Holman, 46, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Holman was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Joseph Bryan Kearney, 59, of Mineola, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Kearney was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Gabriel Barrios Mendez, 47, of Athens, with assault causing bodily injury to date/family/household member and immigration detainer. Mendez was in the Smith County Jail Friday with no bond set.
Deputies charged Austin Raymond Simpson, 39, of Flint, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Simpson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Ambrianna Samone Tilmon, 19, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Tilmon was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Aaron Keith Williams, 35, of Lindale, with unlawful restraint. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $1,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Roberto Martinez, 29, of Richardson, with theft of property between $750 and $2,500/reverse probation. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a bond not set.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVIC E
The agency charged Jacob Nolte, 27, of Flint, with burglary of habitation. Nolte was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $50,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Karl Avery Stranbrough, 23, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying of a weapon and indecent exposure. Stranbrough was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $500 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged April Nicole Wulfert, 41, of Whitehouse, with statutory rape. Wulfert was in the Smith County Jail Saturday without bond.