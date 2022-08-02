SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday arrested Joshua Wade Carlson, 39, of Whitehouse, on warrants of two counts criminal trespass and one of theft of property between $100 and $750. Carlson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Giovanni Gallegos, 17, of Tyler, on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and deadly conduct. Gallegos was released the following day from the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $11,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Larry Charles Hinton III, 26, of Jacksonville, on a warrant of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Hinton remained Tuesday in Smith County without bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Eric Moreno, 21, of Tyler, on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and deadly conduct. Moreno was released the next day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $26,000.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Daisha Anice Smith-Swain, 21, of Des Moines, Iowa, on a warrant of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Smith-Swain remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $225,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Marcelino Jose Beltran, 39, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Beltran remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Tiffany Diane Kemp, 42, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana along with charges marijuana possession and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Kemp remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $6,000.
Officers on Saturday arrested Willie Hastings, Jr., 68, of Tyler, on warrants out of Franklin and Rains counties of forgery of a financial instrument. Hastings remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000.
Officers on Saturday arrested Tameka Nicole Spencer, 37, of Tyler, on warrants of counts failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, theft of property less than $2,500 with previous conviction and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance along with an on-sight charge of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. Spencer remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $62,500.
Officers on Friday arrested Bryan Adam Zagal, 30, of Tyler, on a parole violation, a warrant of unauthorized use of a vehicle and warrants of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, public intoxication, evading arrest or detention and failure to identify giving false/fictitious info. Zagal remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling at least $251,500.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Saturday arrested Edward Aaron Jones, 33, of Lindale, on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, two counts abandon or endanger child criminal negligence, driving while intoxicated with child under 15, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a citation for safety belt child under 17 required to be secured in passenger vehicle. Jones was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $40,760.
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Friday arrested Robert Lee Harris, Jr., 27, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Harris remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Officers on Friday arrested Mark Anthony Jones, 35, of Tyler, on a warrant of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Jones remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Areisha Lashaun McNeil, 40, of Tyler, on five counts theft property less than $2,500 two or more convictions, two counts theft property between $2,500 and $30,000, two counts fail to identify fugitive intent give false information and assault causes bodily injury family member. McNeil remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $381,000.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday arrested Denny Lee Allison, 58, of Troup, on a warrant of burglary of habitation. Allison remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.