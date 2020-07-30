SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Rodney Lee Gray, 47, Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gray was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rebecca Michelle McKay, 41, of Gladewater, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. McKay was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged David Dwayne Melton, 54, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with theft of property between $2,500 to $30,000. Melton was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Bobby Earl Mobley Jr., 33, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury family violence. Mobley was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Caiya Christopher Stephens, 18, of Smith County, with theft of a firearm. Stephens was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Karen Julisa Zepeda-Valencia, 31, of Athens, with theft of property between $750 and $2,500. Zepeda-Valencia was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Jason Thomas Hawkins, 38, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Hawkins was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. He had a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Tommy Christopher McKennon, 19, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle. McKennon was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Sasha Marie Moore, 43, of Tyler, with abandon endanger to child criminal negligence and possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram. Moore was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with two $100,000 bonds.
Officers charged Roderick Lee Turner, 34, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and theft of service $100 to $750. Turner was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released Thursday. He had bonds of $25,000, $40,000 and $5,000.