SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Roy Arrington, 42, of Tyler, with tampering with government record and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Arrington was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had two $500 bonds.
Deputies charged Nancy Sue Carter, 60, of Gilmer, with unlawful carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated. Carter was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had two bonds of $500.
Deputies charged Jacob Neill Friedlander, 20, of Tyler, with assault of a public servant/10 days in the Smith County Jail. He did have a bond.
Deputies charged Ismael None Hernandez, 25, of Tyler, with assault of a family/house member impeding breath/circulation/ five days in the Smith County Jail. He did not have a bond.
Deputies charged Gaylon Duane Houghton, 62, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Houghton was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Alanzo Padilla, 30, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest search or transport. Padilla was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $5,000 and $2,500.
Deputies charged Joel Wiggins, 23, of Bullard, with unlawful carrying weapon and driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container. Wiggins was in Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had two $500 bonds.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Brenton Vonkeith Bell, 20, of Tyler, with assault of family/household member with previous conviction, four charges of evading arrest detention and failure to appear/assault causing bodily injury. Bell was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $100,000, $50,000, $15,000, $11,000, $4,000 and $50,000.
Officers charged Nathan Alexander Brigham, 19, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury and burglary of building. Brigham was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $5,000, $50,000 and $10,000.
Officers charged Tony Leon Brooks, 57, of Winona, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions. Brooks was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Sunday. He had a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Shakedra Hi-Shanek Calip, 36, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Calip was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. She had a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Jack Griffen, 56, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Griffen was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Jennifer Wayne Smith, 36, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams. Smith was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $150,000 bond.