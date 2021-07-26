TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Stephanie Danielle Benton, 28, of Tyler, with abandonment or endangerment of a child with intent to return. Benton was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Izayah Bush, 21, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm, four counts of manufacturing or delivering penalty group one controlled substance between four grams and 200 grams, manufacturing or delivering penalty group two or 2A controlled substance between four and 400 grams, manufacturing or delivering penalty group 3/4 controlled substance greater than 400 grams, manufacturing or delivering controlled substance penalty group 3/4 between 28 and 200 grams, and possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds. Bush was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $445,000.
Officers charged Judith Clydean Caseneda, 32, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated, assault of a public servant and resist arrest search or transport. Caseneda was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $30,500.
Officers charged Jr Dmon Chambers, 21, of Bullard, with theft of firearm, four counts of manufacturing or delivering penalty group one controlled substance between four and 200 grams, manufacturing or delivering penalty grade two or 2A controlled substance between four and 400 grams, manufacturing or delivering penalty group 3/4 controlled substance greater than 400 grams, manufacturing or delivering penalty group 3/4 controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams, and possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds. Chambers was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $460,000.
Officers charged Roderick Lamond Douglas, 40, of Tyler, with assault class C, criminal trespass and public intoxication. Douglas was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $1,500.
Officers charged Bob Ray Fritz, 41, of Henderson, with assault by threat and public intoxication. Fritz was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $1,000.
Officers charged Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, of Tyler, with capital murder by terror threat/other felony, parole violation and evading arrest detention with previous conviction. Scroggins was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday a $1 million bond.
Officers charged Willie Jess Tennyson, Jr., 41, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm, four counts of manufacturing or delivering a penalty group one controlled substance, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, manufacturing or delivering a penalty group two or 2A controlled substance between four and 400 grams, two counts manufacturing or delivering penalty grade 3/4 controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams, and unlawful possession firearm by a felon. Tennyson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released on Sunday on bonds totaling $495,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Alberto Cardoso, 38, of Tyler, with assault class C and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Cardoso was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $2,893.
Deputies charged Renato Pacheco Espindola, 43, of Bullard, with possession with intent to promote child pornography and immigration detainer. Espindola was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies charged Phillip Gonzalez, 35, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, manufacturing or delivering a penalty grade two or 2A controlled substance between four and 400 grams, manufacturing or delivering penalty group one controlled substance between one and four grams and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on bond totaling $140,000.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jacques Jones, 18, of Tyler, with unlawful restraint and assault family violence. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $20,000.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Matthew Aric Jones, 23, of Lindale, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $300,000 bond.