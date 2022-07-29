SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on July 23 arrested Meoisha Lekeaks Franklin, 35, of Tyler, on a warrant of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Franklin remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Nicklaus Adam Gardner, 33, of Whitehouse, on a warrant of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and a charge of assault causes bodily injury. Gardner remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $305,000.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Brianna Lemus, 28, of Kilgore, on charges of assault on security officer, assault peace officer/judge, two counts harassment of public servant and resist arrest search or transport. Lemus was released Monday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $25,000.
Deputies on July 23 arrested Joseph Leigh Phillips, 40, of Tyler, on a warrant of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Phillips remained Friday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Esteban Leona Carrillo-Solis, 22, of Tyler, on a warrant of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Carrillo-Solis remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Brandon Doyle Davis, 37, of Lindale, on a warrant of evading arrest or detention with vehicle. Davis remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on July 22 arrested Adyson Marquette Fuentes, 36, of Tyler, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact and criminal trespass. Fuentes remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $2,510,000.
Officers on Monday arrested Robert Joseph Boudreaux, 39, of Tyler, on warrants of firearm smuggling, burglary of a habitation, possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controll substance. Boudreaux remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling at least $27,500.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Robert Denton Pond, 57, of Troup, on warrants of three counts of violating protective order bias/prejudice and four counts stalking. Pond remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $225,000.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Joshua Diaz Royal, 31, of Tyler, on a warrant of aggravated kidnapping bodily injury. Royal remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Officers on Sunday arrested Ladarion Tearon Earl Hughes, 25, of Tyler, on charges of attempt to take weapon from officer, assault peace officer/judge, criminal trespass and resist arrest search or transport. Hughes remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $88,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Wednesday arrested Cornellius Deon Guthrie, 41, of Tyler, on a charge of manufacture of delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance. Guthrie was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE
Game Wardens on July 23 arrested Colton Jacob Mead, 30, of El Paso, on charges of possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Mead was released the following day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.