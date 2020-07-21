SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEDeputies charged Michael Coker, 52, of Tyler, with unauthorized use of vehicle. Coker was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $60,000 bond.
Deputies charged Cortez Demond Cooper, 36, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Cooper was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Brian Keith McCoy, 52, of Tyler, with injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury. McCoy was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Anthony Ray Cowart Jr., 38, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Cowart was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $100,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Christopher Whittington, 47, of Bullard, with assault causing bodily injury/family violence. Whittington was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $2,500 bond.