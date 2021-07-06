SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Cody Allen Davis, 35, of Tyler, with assault physical contact. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $350 bond.
Deputies charged Shedric Lamont Hill, 47, of Palestine, with burglary of building. Hill was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Audrey Laverty, 18, of Tyler, with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with weapon. Laverty was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Leticia Rodriguez, 39, of Tyler, with two counts assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Rodriguez was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $1,000.
Deputies charged Havilah Swanson, 27, of Lindale, with assault of a public servant. Swanson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $2,500 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jaderick Raterryon Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, with murder. Willis was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $750,000 bond.
Officers charged Eugenia Rene Akins, 56, of Tyler, with assault by contact. Akins was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $500 bond.
Officers charged Shakelvian Blaylock, 21, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Blaylock was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Rosa Linda Cornelio, 41, of Tyler, with assault class C. Cornelio was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $500 bond.
Officers charged Maria Nia Grigsby, 30, of Nacogdoches, with burglary of habitation. Grigsby was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Officers charged Christopher Wansley, 17, of Jacksonville, with manslaughter. Wansley was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $250,000 bond.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kristin Paige Mathews, 27, of Arp, with assault causing bodily injury family member. Mathews was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $500 bond.
Officers charged Jacoba Davonte Gardner, 30, of Arp, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Gardner was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $500 bond.