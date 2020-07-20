SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Gregory Lester Attaway Jr., 29, of Daingerfield, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Attaway was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Reginald Wayne Biggs, 46, of Tyler, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and parole violation. Biggs was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rachel Nicole Deboer, 36, of Tyler, with manufacture or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance greater than 4 and less than 200 grams. Deboer was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Adan Duran-Velazco Jr., 29, of Tyler, with theft of property between more than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Duran-Velazco was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rayden Alan Gardner, 20, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm and failure to identify. Gardner was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $10,000 and $4,000.
Deputies charged Cullen James Haines, 33, of Bullard, with assault of a family/household member with previous conviction. Haines was in the Smith County Jail Saturday. He had a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jerry Don Hart Jr., 48, of Flint, with two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Hart was in the Smith County Jail Friday with two bonds of $300,000 each.
Deputies charged John Damian Miller, 24, of Tyler, with assault of a pregnant person. Miller was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $7,500 bond.
Deputies charged Laron Dayshun Shepard, 19, of Tyler, with failure to identify and giving false/fictitious information. Shepard was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $200,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher Lee Sowell, 38, of Tyler, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest detaining with a vehicle. Sowell was in Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $75,000 and $7,500.
Deputies charged Michael Jeffrey Spencer, 33, of Kilgore, with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and burglary of a building. Spencer was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Brigitte Gayle Taylor, 58, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram. Taylor was in Smith County Jail Saturday with a $3,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Arcadio Calderon, 34, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Calderon was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $150,000 bond.
Troopers charged Tristan Scott Tidwell, 18, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than two ounces, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Tidwell was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had bonds of $500, $255 and $1,500.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Shannon Kelly Cannon, 31, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Cannon was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Britney Nichole Winn, 34, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Winn was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Stephanie Silva, 37, of Palestine, with deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm. Silva was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Shaquesta Funta Turner, 33, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse of an elderly. Turner was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.