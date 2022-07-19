SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday arrested John Anchondo Balderrama, 49, of Lindale, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Balderrama was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested James Franklin Bonner, Jr., 44, of Bullard, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonner remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies o Monday arrested Damarjai Vintrel Davenport, 29, of Tyler, on warrants of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000. Davenport remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,001,421.
Deputies on Friday arrested Kevin Wayne Goar, 47, of Flint, on charges of deadly conduct and assault causes bodily injury family member. Goar remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Shawn Lynn Hendrix, 33, of Kilgore, on warrants of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and assault against elderly or disabled individual. Hendrix remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $25,000.
Deputies on Monday arrested Luis Arma Hernandez-Sanchez, 33, of Tyler, on a warrant of violate bond/protective order two times within 12 months. Hernandez-Sanchez remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested John Russell Hobbs, 63, of Tyler, on warrants of forgery financial instrument between $150,000 and $300,000, theft of property greater than or equal to $300,000 and money laundering greater than or equal to $300,000. Hobbs was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $90,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Russell Tucker Kirby, 31, of Tyler, on a warrant of harassment. Kirby was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Jaqwanda Lashey McQueen, 32, of Tyler, on a warrant of assault family/household member with previous conviction. McQueen was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Riley Bryan Taylor, 32, of Tyler, on a parole violation along with charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Taylor remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,500 on the two charges and no bond on the parole violation.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Saturday arrested Kennedy Zuron Watkins, 18, of Houston, on warrants of theft of material aluminum/bonze/copper/brass less than $20,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity. Watkins remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
Officers on Friday arrested Ryan Blake Alsup, 39, on a warrant of driving while intoxicated second. Alsup was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Officers on Saturday arrested Avory Marquis Coleman, 18, of Houston, on warrants of theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity. Coleman remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Friday arrested Quentin Dwayne Gardner, 36, of Tyler, on a warrant of aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Gardner was released the same day from Smith County Jail on an $80,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals on Friday arrested Angel Jesus Bautista, 18, of Tyler, on warrants of theft of property between $100 and $750 and aggravated robbery. Bautista remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $755,000.
SMITH COUNTY CONSTABLE 5
Constables on Saturday arrested Tiger Breitling, 22, of Louisville, on charges of aggravated assault against public servant, evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention. Breitling remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Quentin Antuan Richardson, 23, of Lindale, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family member. Richardson was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond.