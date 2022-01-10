SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday charged Jade Symone Anderson, 30, of Marshall, with bail jumping and felony failure to appear along with theft property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Anderson remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.
Deputies on Saturday charged Angela Larae Free, 27, of Bullard, with possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, violation of a bond/protective order and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Free remained Monday in the Smith County on bonds totaling $184,000.
Deputies on Friday charged Krystopher Michael Free, 23, of Jacksonville, with assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction. Free remained Monday in the Smith County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Deputies charged Joseph Gregory Gilliam, 32, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse. Gilliam was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Robin Nicole Jackson, 20, of Longview, with driving while intoxicated and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Jackson was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $1,000.
Deputies charged Brent Edward Pack, 56, of Henderson, with possession of less than 1 gram controlled substance. Pack was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Bobby Lewis Posey, 21, of Brownsboro, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person reckless serious bodily injury. Posey was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Ezell Thompson, Jr., 64, of Tyler, with manslaughter. Thompson was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $200,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Friday charged Dajuan Brown, 18, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury of a family member and evading arrest or detention. Brown remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $2,000.
Officers on Sunday charged Quentin Dwayne Gardner, 36, of Tyler, with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon. Gardner remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $400,000 bond.
Officers on Sunday charged Deven Pratt, 17, of Tyler, with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation. Pratt remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged John Jarrell Rose, 70, of Tennessee Colony, with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Rose was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.
Officers on Monday charged Nicholas Dean Yandell, 23, of Mineola, with assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Yandell was in the Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Annabelle Angel Woods, 20, of Mineola, with assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Woods was booked Friday into Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond and released to another agency on Monday.
Officers charged Aimee Nicole Hobbs, 37, of Haslet, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person reckless bodily injury. Hobbs was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on a $100,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAEFTY
Troopers charged Tevin James Jenkins, 30, of Tennessee Colony, with escape from custody. Jenkins was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.