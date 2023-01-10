SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Michael Dwayne Abrams II, 33, of Flint, with sexual assault child. Abrams was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $1 million bond.
Deputies charged Dawaylon Patterell Ford, 20, of Tyler, with fail to identify, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and resist arrest search or transport. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,250.
Deputies charged Dakota Ryan Harris, 34, of Flint, with terroristic threat of family/household and resist arrest search or transport. Harris was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies charged Mandon Ryan Thompson, 34, of Flint, with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Thompson was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tasheuna Oshatay Walton, 26, of Whitehouse, with accident involving injury. Walton was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jerroderick Williams, 39, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with unlawful possession firearm by felon and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $350,000.
Deputies charged Tristen Bell-Wilson, 33, of Jacksonville, with aggravated sexual assault child. Bell-Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Carlos Dewayne Heste Caldwell, 44, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Caldwell was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Steven Michael Edison, 51, of Rusk, with two counts assault family/household member with previous conviction. Edison was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $300,000.
Deputies charged Gustavo Martinez-Mendoza, 41, of Tyler, with four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Martinez-Mendoza was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on bonds totaling $60,000.
Deputies charged Ezequiel Sanchez, 30, of Henderson, with burglary habitation intend other felony. Sanchez was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $200,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Archie Lee Wynn, Jr., 49, of Tyler, with two counts criminal trespass. Wynn was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $35,500.
Officers charged Joseph Gordon Yeno, 48, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm, and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Yeno was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released Sunday on bonds totaling $17,500.
Officers charged Luther Ollen Brown, 52, of Tyler, with fail to comply sex offenders duty to register and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $160,000.
Officers charged Jason Fears, 34, Bullard, with impersonate public servant. Fears was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Jemarcus Demon Jackson, 17, of Tyler, with possession prohibited weapon. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $250,000 bond.
Officers charged Bobby Gene Henry, III, 23, of Tyler, with burglary of building, theft property between $100 and $750, theft property between $750 and $2,500, fraud use/possession identifying information number of item between 10 and 50, fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than 5, and two counts fraud use/possession identifying information number of items between 5 and 10. Henry was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released to another agency with bonds totaling $35,000.
Officers charged Christopher Blain Oneal, 37, of Smith County, with parole violation, tamper with government record with intent to make genuine, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, theft property between $2,500 and $30,000, and fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than 5. Oneal was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday $205,500.
Officers charged Jason Michael Nardozza, 34, of Tyler, with theft from person. Nardozza was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $35,000 bond.
Officers charged Jeremy Shane Palady, 46, of Tyler, with arson. Palady was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Officers charged Michael Joseph Gray, 43, of Tyler, with fail to comply sex duty to register life/annually. Gray was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $150,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Edwin Mejia, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Mejia was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.
TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE
Game Wardens charged Troy Jermaine Montgommery, 42, of Fort Worth, with driving while intoxicated, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Montgommery was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $26,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Chelsea Leigh Rowland, 27, of Bullard, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Rowland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Nikki Massengale, 36, of Tyler, with theft property between $750 and $2,500 and tamper with government record defraud/harm. Massengale was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on bonds totaling $50,000.