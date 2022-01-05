SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Tuesday charged Rodrick Dale Ashworth, Jr., 52, with continuous violence against the family. Ashworth remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $40,000 bond.
Deputies charged Corey Brandon Morrison, 33, of Flint, with interfering with public duties. Morrison was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday charged Gabriel Ramon, 22, of Tyler, with two counts of possession controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Ramon on Wednesday afternoon remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Tommie Lynn Shackelford, 33, of Tyler, with resisting arrest search or transport. Shackelford remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Bryan Vaughn, 44, of Tyler, with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Vaughn remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail no bond listed on jail records.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jessie Jay Stacks-Miller, 44, of Tyler, with a parole violation. Stacks-Miller remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Caleb Dayton Dyer, 28, of Tyler, with assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Dyer was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.