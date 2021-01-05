TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged RV McCann, 36, of Tyler, with bail jumping and failure to appear, manufacture delivering sell/possession controlled substance and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. McCann was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $4,000 and $903.50.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged James Allen Parker, 42, of Tyler, with manufacture/delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Parker was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Officers charged Colton Mark Preiser, 25, of assault on family/household member with previous convictions. Preiser was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Bryan Anthony Runnels, 25, of Flint, with evading arrest detention with previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, resist arrest search or transport and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Runnels was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had bonds of $2,000, 15,000, 1,000, $500.
Deputies charged Jaketha Lashan Williamson, 37, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Monday with an $1,000 bond.