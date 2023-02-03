SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jacob Lee Durst, 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Durst was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,000.
Deputies charged Jordan Titus McNeal, 23, of Dallas, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. McNeal was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $150,000.
Deputies charged Christopher Leon Randle, 40, of Tyler, with continuous violence against the family. Randle was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Amanda Leean Sutton, 40, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1less than 1 gram. Sutton was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $25,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Roberto Ray Duran, 21, of Tyler, with two counts of cockfighting. Duran was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $150,000.
Officers charged Rome Cheleese Hayward, 31, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams and engaging in organized criminal activity. Hayward was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $800,000.
Officers charged Jerry Dale Jones, 33, of Sherman, with burglary of building, unauthorized use of vehicle, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $45,000.
Officers charged Jason Myers, III, 28, of Tyler, with reckless driving, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Myers was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $185,500.
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Kei’Mesha Lashell Mauldin, 42, of DeSoto, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Mauldin was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on bonds totaling $25,000.
UT TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Nathan Lee Johns, 28, of Troup, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, resist arrest search or transport, and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Johns was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $255,000.