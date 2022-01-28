SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Michael Jason Crowder, 35, of Kilgore, with two counts of manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four and two hundred grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade ¾ less than twenty-eight grams, and unlawful carrying weapon. Crowder was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $775,000.
Deputies charged Bobby Darrell Dykes, 37, of Tyler, with assault class C and unlawful possession firearm by felon. Dykes was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $100,393.
Deputies charged James Joseph Flynn, 61, of Troup, with criminal negligent homicide. Flynn was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Carl Max Jackson, Jr., 31, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Juventino Rangel, 20, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Rangel was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Amanda Jo Smiddy-Neeland, 40, of Whitehouse, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Smiddy-Neeland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $125,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tiemeyer Quandrel Jones, 40, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, resist arrest search or transport, and possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $250,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Stratney Tyrone Terrana, 27, of Bullard, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Terrana was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $15,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ashley Marie Williams, 37, of Waco, with aggravated robbery. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.