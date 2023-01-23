SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Destiny Caillouet, 34, of Henderson, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Caillouet was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Miguel Angel Espinosa Rangel, 27, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Espinosa Rangel was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Donald Fowler, 31, of Tyler, with unlawful possession firearm by felon. Fowler was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jason Claire Reese, 40, of Brownsboro, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Reese was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Taurus Trevion Roberson, 28, of Brownsboro, with eight counts of credit card or debit card abuse. Roberson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $400,000.
Deputies charged Keston Jamar Woods, 34, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Woods was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $30,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Claudia Alexis McDaniels, 26, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. McDaniels was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $150,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Robert Wayne Cummings, 44, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Cummings was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Officers charged Chase Allan Gee, 33, of Tyler, with two counts of stalking. Gee was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Officers charged Edward Aaron Jones, 33, of Lindale, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $75,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Johny Wayne Hines, 48, of Tyler, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Hines was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $75,000.
Troopers charged Kevin Terrell Huddleston, 45, of Tyler, with two counts manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and unlawful carrying weapon. Huddleston was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $200,000.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Janathon Chrisean Newman, 24, of Tyler, with deadly conduct. Newman was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $75,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Brent Lee Bishop, 46, of Bullard, with driving while intoxicated third or more and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Bishop was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $6,500.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jamal Duckett, 44, of Fort Worth, with continuous violence against the family, assault causes bodily injury, and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Duckett was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $17,500.
SMITH COUNTY CONSTABLE 5
Constables charged Lizbeth Alicia Garcia, 30, of Whitehouse, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than one gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Garcia was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $61,000.