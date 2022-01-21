SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Tadaysha Nicole Ausborne, 41, of Rusk, on charges of assault (physical contact), failure to appear and robbery. Ausborne remained Friday in Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $51,905.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Shane Espinoza, 34, of Tyler, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Espinoza remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Amber Lynette Flores, 35, of Grand Saline, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Flores was released Thursday from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Kaiwana Michelle Carraway, 38, of Terrell, on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Carraway remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Thursday arrested Christin Lee Boyce, 45, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Boyce remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Thursday arrested Angela Nicole Alonzo, 41, of Jacksonville, on charges of fraudulent use/possession identifying information items between five and ten and credit card or debit card abuse. Alonzo remained Friday in Smith County Jail with bonds not yet set.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Cody William Cobb, 31, of Gun Barrel City, on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Cobb was released Thursday from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Donovan Lee Herbert, 23, of Commerce, on a charge of assault of a peace officer/judge previous conviction. Herbert remained Friday in Smith County Jail with bond not yet set.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Saul Mejia Morado, 32, of Flint, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Morado remained Friday in Smith County Jail with bond not yet set.
Officers on Thursday arrested Erick Cavazos Aguilar, 42, of Tyler, on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Aguilar remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Thursday arrested Angel Jesus Bautista, 18, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated robbery. Bautista remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Officers arrested John David Harwood, 40, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Harwood was booked Thursday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Thursday arrested Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, of Chandler, on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Juarez remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond