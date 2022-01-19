SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies arrested Austin Raymond Simpson, 41, of Flint, on a charge of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Simpson was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Mazon Thomas, 43, of Tacoma, Washington, on charges of burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 and burglary of a building. Thomas remained Wednesday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
Deputies arrested Avery Grace Miller, 18, of Van, on a charge of possession of between four and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Miller was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $35,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Joshua Andrew Mumphrey, 21, of Balch Springs, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mumphrey remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies arrested Sheri Lin Ha, 24, of Garland, on seven counts of smuggling of persons. Ha was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $16,000.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Michel Wilson Robertson, 36, of Murchinson, on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Robertson remained Wednesday in the Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies arrested Samuel Earl Smith, 62, of Whitehouse, on a charge of assault of a peace officer/judge. Smith was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Traedyne Kristopher Walker, 19, of Lindale, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Walker remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Hakeem Jaimal Williams, 24, of Tyler, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person. Williams remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $75,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Friday arrested Roderick Eugene Mosley, 38, of Tyler, on warrants aggravated assault against public servant and assault public servant out of Henderson County. Mosley remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.
Officers arrested Chalecia A. Carey, 23, of Tyler, on charges of assault causes bodily injury and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Carey was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on bonds totaling $2,000.
Officers on Saturday arrested Gerardo Galindo, Jr., 21, of Tyler, of a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Galindo remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Officers arrested Eric Demond Matthews, 37, of Tyler, on a charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and criminal trespass. Matthews was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $15,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Tuesday arrested Katie Collins, 28, of Rice, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 200 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Collins remained Wednesday in the Smith County Jail with no bond amount listed.
Officers on Friday charged Cyrus Ezeikel-Sheridan Bunch, 19, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation with a previous conviction. Bunch remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers arrested Sinath Roeun, 34, of Whitehouse, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Roeun was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.