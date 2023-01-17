SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Omar Cazares, 20, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cazares was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Hugo Chavez, Jr., 45, of Tyler, with interfere with emergency request for assistance and assault causes bodily injury family member. Chavez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Winter Day, 19, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon and three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Day was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Monday on bonds totaling $70,000.
Deputies charged Richard E. Grisham, 62, of Tyler, with two counts indecency with child sexual contact. Grisham was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $400,000.
Deputies charged Rashard Rene Lambert, 29, of Waco, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Lambert was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Isaac Asael Mederos, 30, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Mederos was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $30,000.
Deputies charged Larry Wayne Rogers, Jr., 58, of Flint, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams. Rogers was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Antonio Sandoval, Jr., 22, of Tyler, with robbery. Sandoval was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Michael Scott Strickland, 35, of Chandler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Strickland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kaitlyn McKeen Bailey, 21, of Whitehouse, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Bailey was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Brandon Rayshawn Bradford, 21, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, resist arrest search or transport, and aggravated robbery. Bradford was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $930,000.
Officers charged Kenya Ricardo Fields, 49, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and unlawful possession firearm by felon. Fields was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $60,500.
Officers charged Charles Hendon, 51, of Lindale, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Hendon was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $30,000.
Officers charged Ronnie O’Bryant, 29, of Houston, with theft property less than $300,000 ATM and burglary of building. O’Bryant was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $100,000.
Officers charged Alvin Lee Roland, III, 35, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and evading arrest detention with previous conviction. Roland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $75,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Jesse Alan Arnold, 34, of Whitehouse, with continuous violence against the family. Arnold was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Christian Don Andrew Lee, 19, of Tyler, with assault peace officer/judge. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Deputies charged Wilbert Joseph Brown, 47, of Dallas, with two counts possession marijuana between 50 pounds and 2,000 pounds, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, two counts manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, and fail to identify fugitive from justice refuse to give information. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday $375,500.