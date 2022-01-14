SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday charged Taylor Neiman Scott, 32, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence and credit card or debit card abuse. Scott on Friday remained in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Wednesday charged Cashondra Williams, 54, of Dallas, with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information number of items less than 5 and forgery of a financial instrument. Williams on Friday remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $40,000.
Deputies charged Brianna Lizeth Davilla, 18, of Cypress, with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Davilla was booked Thursday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $10,500.
Deputies charged Luis Steven Gutierrez, 18, of Katy, with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Gutierrez was booked Thursday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $15,500.
Deputies on Thursday charged Tyelor Keiaire Cameron Wingfield, 27, of Lindale, with criminal trespass, resisting arrest search or transport, and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Wingfield on Friday remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $55,000.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Matthew Scott Cagle, 36, of Lindale, with evading arrest or detention with vehicle and theft of less than $2,500 in property with two or more previous convictions. Cagle on Friday remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000.
Deputies on Wednesday charged Kishawnie H. Carter, 21, of Westpoint, Georgia, with possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Carter on Friday remained in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Phillip Jordan McIntyre, 20, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. McIntyre was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Thursday charged Patrick Ray Alonzo, 29, of Troup, with possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Alonzo on Friday remained in Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday charged Anthony Levar Boyd, 42, of Tyler, with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Boyd on Friday remained in the Smith County Jail on on bonds totaling $275,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Tradarion Jackson, 27, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Jackson was booked Thursday into the Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $200,000.
Officers on Thursday charged Matthew Owen Robbins, 23, of Quitman, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Robbins on Friday remained in Smith County Jail without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Thursday charged Gary Nichols, 40, of Kilgore, with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and failure to comply with a sex offender's duty to register. Nichols on Friday remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,025,000.
Troopers on Thursday charged Joshua Tranair Meekings, 25, of Tyler, with evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest search or transport and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Meekings on Friday remained in the Smith County Jail without bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals on Wednesday charged Paul Wayne Howard Jr., 38, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Howard on Friday remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $310,000.
TYLER FIRE MARSHAL DEPARTMENT
The fire marshal's office on Thursday charged John Stewart, 21, of Tyler, with arson. Stewart on Friday remained in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.