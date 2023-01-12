SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second and abandon/endanger child imminent danger bodily injury. Hanna was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $752,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Brandon Lee May, 27, of Lindale, with assault causes bodily injury family member. May was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Tyrell Javon Specks, 21, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Specks was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Javeon Antione Ewing, 22, of Dallas, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Ewing was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Jonathan Gonzalez, 29, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Tyrone Laman Gray, Jr., 27, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Gray was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Adrian Marquies Hilburn, 27, of Tyler, with aggravated sexual assault child. Hilburn was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.