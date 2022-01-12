SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Nathaniel Jacob Beck, 27, of Jacksonville, with two counts of possession marijuana less than two ounces, unlawful carrying weapon, and interfere with public duties. Beck was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $10,500.
Deputies charged Zachary James Bennett, 22, of Tyler, with continuous violence against the family. Bennett was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Herbert Denorris Davis Jr., 20, of Fort Worth, with possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. Davis on Wednesday remained in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday charged Sherodric Lamont Henry, 20, of Tyler, with giving false statement and burglary of habitation. Henry on Wednesday remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $300,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Tuesday charged Jonathan Chestley Speegle, 28, of Bullard, with evading arrest or detention with vehicle previous conviction. Speegle on Wednesday remained in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday charged Domingo Mata-Ramirez, 31, of Brownsboro, with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Mata-Ramirez on Wednesday remained in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.