SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jerry Brenton Stanfield, 30, of Bullard, with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with vehicle, manufacture/sell deceptively similar license plate and assault causes bodily injury. Stanfield was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $36,500.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Vernon Keimart Shackelford, 23, with assault family/household member impede breath/circulation, criminal trespass and criminal mischief between $100 and $750. Shackelford was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $10,000.
Officers charged Joshua Caleb Cook, 33, of Tyler, with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Cook was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Monday charged Deven James McDaniel, 18, of Terrell, with three counts of abandoning or endangering a child criminal negligence and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. McDaniel on Tuesday remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
Officers on Monday charged Billy Joe Raibon III, 26, of Tyler, with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation. Raibon on Tuesday remained in Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Officers on Monday charged Dantonio Duent Sueing, 44, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Sueing on Tuesday remained in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Officers on Monday charged Daquaylon Kente Wheeler, 25, of Tyler, with assault of a pregnant person. Wheeler on Tuesday remained in Smith County Jail without bond.