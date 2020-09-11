TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Nicholas Luction Burkhart, 34, of Tyler, with burglary of building. Burkhart was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released Wednesday. He had a $10,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Taylor Reed Guyton, 18, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle and racing on highway. Guyton was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. He had bonds of $6,000 and $500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Danny Dwayne Holmes, 36, of Tyler, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent SBI/mental. Holmes was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with no bond.
Officers charged Thaddeus Cordell Taylor, 18, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with no bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Harold Wayne Parker, 31, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram and burglary of a building. Parker was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released Thursday. He had bonds of $5,000, $5,000 and $10,000.
Deputies charged David Lynn Posey, 52, of Van, with fraud possession/use of credit or debit card less than 5. Posey was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $3,000 bond.
Deputies charged Alaina Christ Waller, 19, of Jacksonville, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Waller was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $1,500 bond.
Deputies charged Alan Felton, 49, of Sylva, North Carolina, with sex abuse of child continuous victim under 14. Felton was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. Smith County Sheriff’s Office had a bond of $1,000,000 and United States Marshal Service $750,000.
Deputies charged Ann Marie Ledbetter, 29, of Winnsboro, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Ledbetter was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. She had a $500 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Elizabeth Leal Garza, 33, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence and theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 more previous convictions. Garza was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. Bonds not set.